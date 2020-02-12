All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 1002 Glacier Hill Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1002 Glacier Hill Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1002 Glacier Hill Drive

1002 Glacier Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Eldridge - West Oaks
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1002 Glacier Hill Drive, Houston, TX 77077
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
hot tub
In highly desirable Briarhills neighborhood in the heart of the Energy Corridor, this completely renovated 2-story home boasts a 3-car garage & circular drive! Upon entering you are greeted by soaring ceilings, updated tiled-floors, fresh paint, & tons of natural light! Large Family room w/floor to ceiling windows, gas fireplace, & built-in wetbar is the perfect space for entertaining family & friends! Chef's island kitchen w/granite counters, stainless steel appliances, shaker cabinets, & custom backsplash is great for cooking family meals! Downstairs has one bedroom & full-sized bath, w/additional flex room offering space & versatility! Upstairs has two large bedrooms w/en suite baths & sun-room! Updated master bath w/granite, dual vanities & separate walk-in closets, custom tile-work, garden soaking tub, & walk-in Travertine shower! Outdoor amenities include a private balcony, extended back deck w/covered patio & pergola! Recent roof & new AC! PEX plumbing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1002 Glacier Hill Drive have any available units?
1002 Glacier Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1002 Glacier Hill Drive have?
Some of 1002 Glacier Hill Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1002 Glacier Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1002 Glacier Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1002 Glacier Hill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1002 Glacier Hill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1002 Glacier Hill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1002 Glacier Hill Drive offers parking.
Does 1002 Glacier Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1002 Glacier Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1002 Glacier Hill Drive have a pool?
No, 1002 Glacier Hill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1002 Glacier Hill Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 1002 Glacier Hill Drive has accessible units.
Does 1002 Glacier Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1002 Glacier Hill Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Montierra
2345 Sage Rd
Houston, TX 77056
Vantage Med Center
1911 Holcombe Blvd
Houston, TX 77030
Briar Court
11250 Briar Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77042
Pine Lake Village
1325 W Greens Pkwy
Houston, TX 77067
Sevona Park Row
15335 Park Row
Houston, TX 77084
3333 Weslayan
3333 Weslayan St
Houston, TX 77027
The Driscoll at River Oaks
1958 W Gray St
Houston, TX 77019
Maroneal
2222 Maroneal St
Houston, TX 77030

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston