1002 Glacier Hill Drive

In highly desirable Briarhills neighborhood in the heart of the Energy Corridor, this completely renovated 2-story home boasts a 3-car garage & circular drive! Upon entering you are greeted by soaring ceilings, updated tiled-floors, fresh paint, & tons of natural light! Large Family room w/floor to ceiling windows, gas fireplace, & built-in wetbar is the perfect space for entertaining family & friends! Chef's island kitchen w/granite counters, stainless steel appliances, shaker cabinets, & custom backsplash is great for cooking family meals! Downstairs has one bedroom & full-sized bath, w/additional flex room offering space & versatility! Upstairs has two large bedrooms w/en suite baths & sun-room! Updated master bath w/granite, dual vanities & separate walk-in closets, custom tile-work, garden soaking tub, & walk-in Travertine shower! Outdoor amenities include a private balcony, extended back deck w/covered patio & pergola! Recent roof & new AC! PEX plumbing!