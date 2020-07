Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Enjoy Convenience? - Then take a look at this 3.2.2 just blocks from downtown Grapevine. Completely updated kitchen with gas cook range. Hard flooring in all areas except one bedroom, which is carpeted. Two living areas and one eating area. Fenced back yard.



(RLNE4953944)