Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious updated home perfect for the growing family. Vaulted ceilings in the living room that opens to the dining area and kitchen creates one giant living space. Neutral colors, 2in white blinds, loads of storage, walk in closets, brick fireplace, the list goes on and on. Giant deck in the backyard creates the perfect outdoor living area. Tons of shade, and very centrally located make this the perfect place to call home.