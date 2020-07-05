Very nice 2 bedroom duplex, with wood floors though out the home. Ceramic tile in the kitchen and baths, and tile counter tops. Plenty of storage with built-in cabinets in the master and walk-in closets. Close to parks and Grapevine Lake.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 704 Peach Court have any available units?
704 Peach Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 704 Peach Court have?
Some of 704 Peach Court's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 704 Peach Court currently offering any rent specials?
704 Peach Court is not currently offering any rent specials.