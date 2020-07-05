All apartments in Grapevine
704 Peach Court
Last updated March 16 2019 at 6:01 AM

704 Peach Court

704 Peach Court · No Longer Available
Location

704 Peach Court, Grapevine, TX 76051
Wildwood Terrace

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Very nice 2 bedroom duplex, with wood floors though out the home. Ceramic tile in the kitchen and baths, and tile counter tops. Plenty of storage with built-in cabinets in the master and walk-in closets. Close to parks and Grapevine Lake.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

