Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven recently renovated Property Amenities playground

Newly renovated home located a hop and a skip away from Grapevine Main St. Located within GCISD this home offers quick access to Highway 360, a corner lot, near play ground and updated amenities. This home won't last long!! Landlord is offering to pay for water!! ***Hurry and book your appointment today***