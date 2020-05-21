Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

5146 Haydenbend Cir. Available 07/05/19 3 bedroom with loft workspace - Come see this beautiful 2 story home that feeds into Heritage High. This lovely home sits on a large corner lot and has a beautiful backyard with a large covered patio that overlooks the sparkling pool. There are 2 living areas and a formal dining room downstairs. The kitchen has custom white cabinets with granite countertops and stainless steel under mount farm sink. All bedrooms are upstairs with the laundry room located upstairs as well. Wood floors throughout and recently updated bathrooms make this home a must see. The neighborhood park is within a short walking distance and located within blocks of the new Glade Parks entertainment and retail center. Lawn care and pool maintenance included.



(RLNE4985532)