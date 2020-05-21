All apartments in Grapevine
Last updated July 3 2019 at 9:57 AM

5146 Haydenbend Cir.

5146 Haydenbend Circle · No Longer Available
Location

5146 Haydenbend Circle, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5146 Haydenbend Cir. Available 07/05/19 3 bedroom with loft workspace - Come see this beautiful 2 story home that feeds into Heritage High. This lovely home sits on a large corner lot and has a beautiful backyard with a large covered patio that overlooks the sparkling pool. There are 2 living areas and a formal dining room downstairs. The kitchen has custom white cabinets with granite countertops and stainless steel under mount farm sink. All bedrooms are upstairs with the laundry room located upstairs as well. Wood floors throughout and recently updated bathrooms make this home a must see. The neighborhood park is within a short walking distance and located within blocks of the new Glade Parks entertainment and retail center. Lawn care and pool maintenance included.

(RLNE4985532)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5146 Haydenbend Cir. have any available units?
5146 Haydenbend Cir. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 5146 Haydenbend Cir. have?
Some of 5146 Haydenbend Cir.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5146 Haydenbend Cir. currently offering any rent specials?
5146 Haydenbend Cir. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5146 Haydenbend Cir. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5146 Haydenbend Cir. is pet friendly.
Does 5146 Haydenbend Cir. offer parking?
No, 5146 Haydenbend Cir. does not offer parking.
Does 5146 Haydenbend Cir. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5146 Haydenbend Cir. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5146 Haydenbend Cir. have a pool?
Yes, 5146 Haydenbend Cir. has a pool.
Does 5146 Haydenbend Cir. have accessible units?
No, 5146 Haydenbend Cir. does not have accessible units.
Does 5146 Haydenbend Cir. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5146 Haydenbend Cir. does not have units with dishwashers.

