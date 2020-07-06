All apartments in Grapevine
Last updated September 11 2019 at 3:04 PM

4313 Kenwood Drive

4313 Kenwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4313 Kenwood Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051
Glade Crossing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
game room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/922413?source=marketing
Recently remodeled and ready for the right person to enjoy this two story, three bedroom, two living areas, two dining areas and office or sitting area . Beautiful wooden floors, granite counter tops and the perfect backyard for entertaining. Separate room upstairs that could be a study or game room. GCISD School District. Close to shopping, entertainment, restaurants and Hwy 121. Small Dogs under 25 lbs, limit 2 will be considered on a individual basis. Each person over the age of 18 must complete an application on our website.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,095, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $2,095, Available Now

Pet Policy: Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4313 Kenwood Drive have any available units?
4313 Kenwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 4313 Kenwood Drive have?
Some of 4313 Kenwood Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4313 Kenwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4313 Kenwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4313 Kenwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4313 Kenwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4313 Kenwood Drive offer parking?
No, 4313 Kenwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4313 Kenwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4313 Kenwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4313 Kenwood Drive have a pool?
No, 4313 Kenwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4313 Kenwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 4313 Kenwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4313 Kenwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4313 Kenwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

