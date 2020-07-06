4313 Kenwood Drive

Amenities
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/922413?source=marketing
Recently remodeled and ready for the right person to enjoy this two story, three bedroom, two living areas, two dining areas and office or sitting area . Beautiful wooden floors, granite counter tops and the perfect backyard for entertaining. Separate room upstairs that could be a study or game room. GCISD School District. Close to shopping, entertainment, restaurants and Hwy 121. Small Dogs under 25 lbs, limit 2 will be considered on a individual basis. Each person over the age of 18 must complete an application on our website.
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,095, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $2,095, Available Now
Pet Policy: Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.