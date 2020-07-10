All apartments in Grapevine
Find more places like 3808 Sandlin Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grapevine, TX
/
3808 Sandlin Street
Last updated June 21 2020 at 8:12 AM

3808 Sandlin Street

3808 Sandlin St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grapevine
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3808 Sandlin St, Grapevine, TX 76092

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
media room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
pool
media room
Great home with pool in Southlake Carroll Schools. Home features Master down + large study-den. Game-media room + 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs. Plenty of space in this house. Spacious kitchen with large breakfast-dining area. Enjoy the view of the pool from the living room and the master bedroom. Enjoy the pool and some shade under the pergola. Close to schools, shopping and easy access to 114. Short 15 min walk to Lake Grapevine and Meadowmere Park..................................
DON'T FORGET TO WATCH THE VIRTUAL TOUR.............................

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3808 Sandlin Street have any available units?
3808 Sandlin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 3808 Sandlin Street have?
Some of 3808 Sandlin Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3808 Sandlin Street currently offering any rent specials?
3808 Sandlin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3808 Sandlin Street pet-friendly?
No, 3808 Sandlin Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grapevine.
Does 3808 Sandlin Street offer parking?
Yes, 3808 Sandlin Street offers parking.
Does 3808 Sandlin Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3808 Sandlin Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3808 Sandlin Street have a pool?
Yes, 3808 Sandlin Street has a pool.
Does 3808 Sandlin Street have accessible units?
No, 3808 Sandlin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3808 Sandlin Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3808 Sandlin Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Montelena
501 Turner Rd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Stoneledge
401 Boyd Dr
Grapevine, TX 76051
Cobblestone Village
951 Turner Rd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Timberline Condos
3501 Timberline Dr
Grapevine, TX 76051
Bexley Grapevine
3535 Bluffs Ln
Grapevine, TX 76051
Grapevine Twenty Four 99
3601 Grapevine Mills Pkwy
Grapevine, TX 76051
Jefferson Silverlake
1775 State Highway 26
Grapevine, TX 76051
925 Main Street
925 S Main St
Grapevine, TX 76051

Similar Pages

Grapevine 1 BedroomsGrapevine 2 Bedrooms
Grapevine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGrapevine Dog Friendly Apartments
Grapevine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX
Rowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary