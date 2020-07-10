3808 Sandlin Street

Amenities

dishwasher parking pool fireplace media room microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking pool media room

Great home with pool in Southlake Carroll Schools. Home features Master down + large study-den. Game-media room + 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs. Plenty of space in this house. Spacious kitchen with large breakfast-dining area. Enjoy the view of the pool from the living room and the master bedroom. Enjoy the pool and some shade under the pergola. Close to schools, shopping and easy access to 114. Short 15 min walk to Lake Grapevine and Meadowmere Park..................................

DON'T FORGET TO WATCH THE VIRTUAL TOUR.............................