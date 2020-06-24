All apartments in Grapevine
Home
/
Grapevine, TX
/
3733 Oakwood Drive
3733 Oakwood Drive

Location

3733 Oakwood Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
guest suite
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
Views from every window of the one and only Grapevine Lake! Private ramp for boat, basketball court, fenced in pool, detached garage with guest suite underneath. First floor (below ground level but also leads out to pool) has wide open living space, kitchen with room to put small fridge, 3 bedrooms (1 master and 2 guest) with corresponding 2 full baths. Second floor (ground level) boasts breathtaking views of the lake, a baby grand piano, 1 bedroom with a full bathroom, eat in brand new updated kitchen with a sun room perfect for weekend morning coffee and reading. Third floor has another master suite with bonus living space access to balcony and a jetted soaker tub. Completely renovated home means a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

