3733 Oakwood Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool guest suite

Views from every window of the one and only Grapevine Lake! Private ramp for boat, basketball court, fenced in pool, detached garage with guest suite underneath. First floor (below ground level but also leads out to pool) has wide open living space, kitchen with room to put small fridge, 3 bedrooms (1 master and 2 guest) with corresponding 2 full baths. Second floor (ground level) boasts breathtaking views of the lake, a baby grand piano, 1 bedroom with a full bathroom, eat in brand new updated kitchen with a sun room perfect for weekend morning coffee and reading. Third floor has another master suite with bonus living space access to balcony and a jetted soaker tub. Completely renovated home means a must see!