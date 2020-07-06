3305 Sprindeltree Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Very nice subdivision in Grapevine Colleyville ISD. Mature trees. French doors open onto formals and study. Oak staircase rises from the tiled foyer. This home has plenty of storage with 10 closets and floored attic and stairwell storage. All 4 bedrooms are upstairs. Study and 2 living and 2 dining are downstairs. Kitchen has an island. TAR application, copy of Drivers License, last 3 paystubs. Picture of pets if any. $40 application fee per adult can be paid online. Pets on owners approval.