3305 Sprindeltree Drive
Last updated July 26 2019 at 11:00 AM

3305 Sprindeltree Drive

3305 Sprindeltree Drive · No Longer Available
Grapevine
Apartments with Pool
2 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Location

3305 Sprindeltree Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Very nice subdivision in Grapevine Colleyville ISD. Mature trees. French doors open onto formals and study. Oak staircase rises from the tiled foyer. This home has plenty of storage with 10 closets and floored attic and stairwell storage. All 4 bedrooms are upstairs. Study and 2 living and 2 dining are downstairs. Kitchen has an island. TAR application, copy of Drivers License, last 3 paystubs. Picture of pets if any. $40 application fee per adult can be paid online. Pets on owners approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3305 Sprindeltree Drive have any available units?
3305 Sprindeltree Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 3305 Sprindeltree Drive have?
Some of 3305 Sprindeltree Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3305 Sprindeltree Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3305 Sprindeltree Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3305 Sprindeltree Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3305 Sprindeltree Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3305 Sprindeltree Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3305 Sprindeltree Drive offers parking.
Does 3305 Sprindeltree Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3305 Sprindeltree Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3305 Sprindeltree Drive have a pool?
No, 3305 Sprindeltree Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3305 Sprindeltree Drive have accessible units?
No, 3305 Sprindeltree Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3305 Sprindeltree Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3305 Sprindeltree Drive has units with dishwashers.

