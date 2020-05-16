All apartments in Grapevine
Last updated May 16 2020

2919 Mesa Verde Trail

2919 Mesa Verde Trail · No Longer Available
Location

2919 Mesa Verde Trail, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Available May 1. HGTV open concept kitchen, dining, family & den with big window seat & french doors to 17x12 deck. Glass walls to view private backyard with greenbelt & luxury homes beyond. New wood floors installed thru out entire home. No more green tile in 2nd living, now tile only in bathrms. Sleek white kitchen with quartz counters, decorative tile back splash, stainless farm sink & refrigerator, gas range,dishwasher & new lights. Master bath with barn door, Quartz vanity, new toilet & spacious shower. Hall bath has 2 vanities. 23 ft deep garage with 5x5 workbench area. Wonderful yard for kids to play. This home enjoys the best of Carroll ISD with Lake Grapevine, rec center, pools, parks & bike trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2919 Mesa Verde Trail have any available units?
2919 Mesa Verde Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 2919 Mesa Verde Trail have?
Some of 2919 Mesa Verde Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2919 Mesa Verde Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2919 Mesa Verde Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2919 Mesa Verde Trail pet-friendly?
No, 2919 Mesa Verde Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grapevine.
Does 2919 Mesa Verde Trail offer parking?
Yes, 2919 Mesa Verde Trail offers parking.
Does 2919 Mesa Verde Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2919 Mesa Verde Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2919 Mesa Verde Trail have a pool?
Yes, 2919 Mesa Verde Trail has a pool.
Does 2919 Mesa Verde Trail have accessible units?
No, 2919 Mesa Verde Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2919 Mesa Verde Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2919 Mesa Verde Trail has units with dishwashers.

