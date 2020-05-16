2919 Mesa Verde Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Available May 1. HGTV open concept kitchen, dining, family & den with big window seat & french doors to 17x12 deck. Glass walls to view private backyard with greenbelt & luxury homes beyond. New wood floors installed thru out entire home. No more green tile in 2nd living, now tile only in bathrms. Sleek white kitchen with quartz counters, decorative tile back splash, stainless farm sink & refrigerator, gas range,dishwasher & new lights. Master bath with barn door, Quartz vanity, new toilet & spacious shower. Hall bath has 2 vanities. 23 ft deep garage with 5x5 workbench area. Wonderful yard for kids to play. This home enjoys the best of Carroll ISD with Lake Grapevine, rec center, pools, parks & bike trails.