2727 Hidden Lake Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2727 Hidden Lake Drive

2727 Hidden Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2727 Hidden Lake Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051
Hidden Lake Estates

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Creekside Estates - Gorgeous home on heavily wooded lot within walking distance to Lake Grapevine. Exemplary Grapevine-Colleyville ISD. This home has all the upgrades including hardwood floors, granite counter tops, stainless steal appliances, breakfast bar, dual ovens, crown molding and more. Desirable open floor plan with the Master bedroom on the first floor. Enjoy hiking, or biking on the single track at Horseshoe Trial, or stay at home poolside. Historic Main Street Grapevine and Southlake Town Square are just a hop, skip, and jump away. Aquatic Center, Rec Center, and DFW airport are all minutes away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

