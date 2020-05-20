2727 Hidden Lake Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Creekside Estates - Gorgeous home on heavily wooded lot within walking distance to Lake Grapevine. Exemplary Grapevine-Colleyville ISD. This home has all the upgrades including hardwood floors, granite counter tops, stainless steal appliances, breakfast bar, dual ovens, crown molding and more. Desirable open floor plan with the Master bedroom on the first floor. Enjoy hiking, or biking on the single track at Horseshoe Trial, or stay at home poolside. Historic Main Street Grapevine and Southlake Town Square are just a hop, skip, and jump away. Aquatic Center, Rec Center, and DFW airport are all minutes away.