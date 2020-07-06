All apartments in Grapevine
Last updated February 28 2020 at 3:48 AM

2715 Devonshire Court

2715 Devonshire Court · No Longer Available
Location

2715 Devonshire Court, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Turnkey living! Charming single-story home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac in the highly sought after Yorkshire Meadows. Short walks to award-winning GCISD schools and nearby parks. Beautiful finishes, hardwood flooring, and soaring ceilings are just a few wonderful features this lovely home boasts. The stunning kitchen hosts newer stainless steel appliances, granite, and glass subway tile. Peaceful master suite with beautiful bath. Nicely-appointed secondary bedrooms. Oversized backyard with deck. Lawn maintenance provided. Conveniently located within minutes of DFW airport with easy access to Hwy 121 and 360. This one will not disappoint.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2715 Devonshire Court have any available units?
2715 Devonshire Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 2715 Devonshire Court have?
Some of 2715 Devonshire Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2715 Devonshire Court currently offering any rent specials?
2715 Devonshire Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2715 Devonshire Court pet-friendly?
No, 2715 Devonshire Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grapevine.
Does 2715 Devonshire Court offer parking?
Yes, 2715 Devonshire Court offers parking.
Does 2715 Devonshire Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2715 Devonshire Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2715 Devonshire Court have a pool?
No, 2715 Devonshire Court does not have a pool.
Does 2715 Devonshire Court have accessible units?
No, 2715 Devonshire Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2715 Devonshire Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2715 Devonshire Court does not have units with dishwashers.

