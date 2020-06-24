All apartments in Grapevine
2541 Bear Haven Drive

Location

2541 Bear Haven Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Absolutely darling home in highly sought after Grapevine-Colleyville ISD. This home is move in ready, it has just been updated and is in spotless condition. Home feature a large open living area plus large wood burning fireplace. The living area looks onto the private back area with fenced in deck and wonderful views of creek. Hugh master bedroom suite is on the first floor with two secondary bedrooms upstairs. Laminate and wood floors everywhere with carpet on the staircase. Can't beat this location, close to DFW Airport, shopping, schools and easy access to to anywhere in the Metroplex.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2541 Bear Haven Drive have any available units?
2541 Bear Haven Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 2541 Bear Haven Drive have?
Some of 2541 Bear Haven Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2541 Bear Haven Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2541 Bear Haven Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2541 Bear Haven Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2541 Bear Haven Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grapevine.
Does 2541 Bear Haven Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2541 Bear Haven Drive offers parking.
Does 2541 Bear Haven Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2541 Bear Haven Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2541 Bear Haven Drive have a pool?
No, 2541 Bear Haven Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2541 Bear Haven Drive have accessible units?
No, 2541 Bear Haven Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2541 Bear Haven Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2541 Bear Haven Drive has units with dishwashers.

