2541 Bear Haven Drive

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Absolutely darling home in highly sought after Grapevine-Colleyville ISD. This home is move in ready, it has just been updated and is in spotless condition. Home feature a large open living area plus large wood burning fireplace. The living area looks onto the private back area with fenced in deck and wonderful views of creek. Hugh master bedroom suite is on the first floor with two secondary bedrooms upstairs. Laminate and wood floors everywhere with carpet on the staircase. Can't beat this location, close to DFW Airport, shopping, schools and easy access to to anywhere in the Metroplex.