Last updated September 5 2019

232 Austin Street

232 Austin Street · No Longer Available
Location

232 Austin Street, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
guest suite
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
internet access
Fully furnished completely move in ready gorgeous craftsman home is truly one of a kind! Immaculate condition, beautiful hand selected materials, everything in the home is included, state of the art stainless steel appliances in the chef's style kitchen. Great layout, master bedroom on first floor with perfect master bathroom suite complete with tub, huge closet and a door to back patio with built in grill under a pergola. Study with full bath downstairs and two bedrooms upstairs with a full bathroom. And there's even more! Guest suite above garage includes one bedroom and full bath with the same gorgeous interiors as the main house. $250 monthly surcharge for Water, Trash, Yard Care, Cable, Internet and Phone.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 232 Austin Street have any available units?
232 Austin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 232 Austin Street have?
Some of 232 Austin Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 232 Austin Street currently offering any rent specials?
232 Austin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 232 Austin Street pet-friendly?
No, 232 Austin Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grapevine.
Does 232 Austin Street offer parking?
Yes, 232 Austin Street offers parking.
Does 232 Austin Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 232 Austin Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 232 Austin Street have a pool?
No, 232 Austin Street does not have a pool.
Does 232 Austin Street have accessible units?
No, 232 Austin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 232 Austin Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 232 Austin Street has units with dishwashers.

