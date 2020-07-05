232 Austin Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage guest suite internet access

Fully furnished completely move in ready gorgeous craftsman home is truly one of a kind! Immaculate condition, beautiful hand selected materials, everything in the home is included, state of the art stainless steel appliances in the chef's style kitchen. Great layout, master bedroom on first floor with perfect master bathroom suite complete with tub, huge closet and a door to back patio with built in grill under a pergola. Study with full bath downstairs and two bedrooms upstairs with a full bathroom. And there's even more! Guest suite above garage includes one bedroom and full bath with the same gorgeous interiors as the main house. $250 monthly surcharge for Water, Trash, Yard Care, Cable, Internet and Phone.