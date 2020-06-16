2121 Aspenwood Drive North

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Fantastic home in the popular Winding Creek neighborhood in Southlake Carroll ISD. Completely remodeled home with ¾ inch solid wood floors, radiant barrier in attic, granite counter-tops in kitchen, updated appliances, tile, recess lighting, and all updated bathrooms. Inside and outside newly painted. Nice Gazebo and Deck perfect for outdoor entertaining, includes Charbroil gas commercial grill with granite and gas fireplace. A Must See comfortable home!

