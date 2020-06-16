All apartments in Grapevine
2121 Aspenwood Drive North

2121 N Aspenwood Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2121 N Aspenwood Dr, Grapevine, TX 76051
Winding Creek Estates

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Fantastic home in the popular Winding Creek neighborhood in Southlake Carroll ISD. Completely remodeled home with ¾ inch solid wood floors, radiant barrier in attic, granite counter-tops in kitchen, updated appliances, tile, recess lighting, and all updated bathrooms. Inside and outside newly painted. Nice Gazebo and Deck perfect for outdoor entertaining, includes Charbroil gas commercial grill with granite and gas fireplace. A Must See comfortable home!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2121 Aspenwood Drive North have any available units?
2121 Aspenwood Drive North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 2121 Aspenwood Drive North have?
Some of 2121 Aspenwood Drive North's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2121 Aspenwood Drive North currently offering any rent specials?
2121 Aspenwood Drive North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2121 Aspenwood Drive North pet-friendly?
No, 2121 Aspenwood Drive North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grapevine.
Does 2121 Aspenwood Drive North offer parking?
Yes, 2121 Aspenwood Drive North offers parking.
Does 2121 Aspenwood Drive North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2121 Aspenwood Drive North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2121 Aspenwood Drive North have a pool?
No, 2121 Aspenwood Drive North does not have a pool.
Does 2121 Aspenwood Drive North have accessible units?
No, 2121 Aspenwood Drive North does not have accessible units.
Does 2121 Aspenwood Drive North have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2121 Aspenwood Drive North has units with dishwashers.

