All apartments in Grapevine
Find more places like 2017 Brookside Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grapevine, TX
/
2017 Brookside Drive
Last updated May 2 2020 at 2:37 AM

2017 Brookside Drive

2017 Brookside Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grapevine
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2017 Brookside Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Versatile 2-2-2 in Triplex in Grapevine - GCISD! Two living, two dining, cute tiled fireplace, walk-in closets, storage building and more! Entry offers the first living area with beautiful wood-look laminate. Formal dining boasts a wrought-iron chandelier. Kitchen offers a second seating area with wet bar, breakfast nook and plus side-by-side refrigerator included. Master suite has a 9x5 WI and private bath with extended granite countertops. Nice size secondary, second full bath and a spacious backyard. Washer-Dryer, Mounted TV & Shed stay for tenant use. Easy access to highways and Lake Grapevine! Two small pets under 30 lbs considered. Tenant Benefits Package required. Utility services managed by SimpleBills.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2017 Brookside Drive have any available units?
2017 Brookside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 2017 Brookside Drive have?
Some of 2017 Brookside Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2017 Brookside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2017 Brookside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2017 Brookside Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2017 Brookside Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2017 Brookside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2017 Brookside Drive offers parking.
Does 2017 Brookside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2017 Brookside Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2017 Brookside Drive have a pool?
No, 2017 Brookside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2017 Brookside Drive have accessible units?
No, 2017 Brookside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2017 Brookside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2017 Brookside Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Montelena
501 Turner Rd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Vine on North Park
601 N Park Blvd
Grapevine, TX 76051
The Preserve, a Greystar Elan Community
101 E. Glade Road
Grapevine, TX 76051
29Fifty
2950 Mustang Dr
Grapevine, TX 76051
Grafton Flats
3101 Mustang Dr
Grapevine, TX 76051
Camden Riverwalk
3800 Grapevine Mills Pkwy
Grapevine, TX 76051
Jefferson Silverlake
1775 State Highway 26
Grapevine, TX 76051
Bristol Grapevine
2400 Timberline Dr
Grapevine, TX 76051

Similar Pages

Grapevine 1 BedroomsGrapevine 2 Bedrooms
Grapevine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGrapevine Dog Friendly Apartments
Grapevine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX
Rowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary