2017 Brookside Drive

Versatile 2-2-2 in Triplex in Grapevine - GCISD! Two living, two dining, cute tiled fireplace, walk-in closets, storage building and more! Entry offers the first living area with beautiful wood-look laminate. Formal dining boasts a wrought-iron chandelier. Kitchen offers a second seating area with wet bar, breakfast nook and plus side-by-side refrigerator included. Master suite has a 9x5 WI and private bath with extended granite countertops. Nice size secondary, second full bath and a spacious backyard. Washer-Dryer, Mounted TV & Shed stay for tenant use. Easy access to highways and Lake Grapevine! Two small pets under 30 lbs considered. Tenant Benefits Package required. Utility services managed by SimpleBills.