1971 Shorewood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Beautifully renovated 2 story 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo, premium location, in the heart of Grapevine close to historic Main St., Grapevine Lake, schools, shopping, dining and walking distance to Dove Park. Rich wood laminate floors in living, dining & kitchen with 18 inch ceramic tile in baths. Living area has attractive wood burning fireplace. Kitchen with stainless steel refrigerator, granite counters, new dishwasher and smooth cooktop. Open, flowing plan ideal for entertaining. Do all your living down and all your slumbering up. Master bath updated with jetted tub and walk-in closet. Private backyard patio retreat. Washer, dryer and refrigerator stay. HOA includes front yard maintenance and community pool.