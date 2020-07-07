All apartments in Grapevine
Find more places like 1953 Shorewood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grapevine, TX
/
1953 Shorewood Drive
Last updated May 16 2020 at 5:29 AM

1953 Shorewood Drive

1953 Shorewood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grapevine
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1953 Shorewood Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051
Shorewood Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous, renovated 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome close to Grapevine Lake. Granite counter tops, double stainless steel sink, SSL appliances including side by side refrigerator. The wine cooler in the KT and the wet bar are unique extras perfect for entertaining. Exquisite luxury vinyl tile floors throughout the downstairs provide a sleek, modern look. The ample size master has an ensuite bathroom and sliding doors that lead to a nice sized balcony. The 2 car garage is flanked by a fenced in patio area and storage unit. Close to Horse shoe trails with hiking, mountain bike and running trails and Dove elementary school and park. This is a MUST see home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1953 Shorewood Drive have any available units?
1953 Shorewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 1953 Shorewood Drive have?
Some of 1953 Shorewood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1953 Shorewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1953 Shorewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1953 Shorewood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1953 Shorewood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grapevine.
Does 1953 Shorewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1953 Shorewood Drive offers parking.
Does 1953 Shorewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1953 Shorewood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1953 Shorewood Drive have a pool?
No, 1953 Shorewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1953 Shorewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 1953 Shorewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1953 Shorewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1953 Shorewood Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cobblestone Village
951 Turner Rd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Aura FOUR44
444 E Dallas Rd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Vine on North Park
601 N Park Blvd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Timberline Condos
3501 Timberline Dr
Grapevine, TX 76051
Terrawood
3225 N Grapevine Mills Blvd
Grapevine, TX 76051
29Fifty
2950 Mustang Dr
Grapevine, TX 76051
Camden Riverwalk
3800 Grapevine Mills Pkwy
Grapevine, TX 76051
925 Main Street
925 S Main St
Grapevine, TX 76051

Similar Pages

Grapevine 1 BedroomsGrapevine 2 Bedrooms
Grapevine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGrapevine Dog Friendly Apartments
Grapevine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX
Rowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary