1953 Shorewood Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Gorgeous, renovated 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome close to Grapevine Lake. Granite counter tops, double stainless steel sink, SSL appliances including side by side refrigerator. The wine cooler in the KT and the wet bar are unique extras perfect for entertaining. Exquisite luxury vinyl tile floors throughout the downstairs provide a sleek, modern look. The ample size master has an ensuite bathroom and sliding doors that lead to a nice sized balcony. The 2 car garage is flanked by a fenced in patio area and storage unit. Close to Horse shoe trails with hiking, mountain bike and running trails and Dove elementary school and park. This is a MUST see home!