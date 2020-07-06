All apartments in Grapevine
Find more places like 1926 Stafford Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grapevine, TX
/
1926 Stafford Road
Last updated May 16 2020 at 7:17 AM

1926 Stafford Road

1926 Stafford Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grapevine
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1926 Stafford Road, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Updated home with private backyard, wood look tile floors thruout the entire downstairs, totally updated kitchen granite & back splash, stainless appliances, planner desk, island & breakfast bar. Family room has 2 story ceiling, builtin shelves & dry bar. Large Formals off entry. 1st floor Guest Bedroom or Study. Split Master with sitting area & spacious bath retreat. Gameroom with french door entrance off stairwell & 2 spacious kid rooms with dual sinks in bath 3. Low electric bills with new hvac, light fixtures & LED bulbs. Frisbee golf park & walking trails at end of West Port, community pool at Hall Johnson & Hughes next to Grapevine Elem. Parr Park, shopping, dining & theater nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1926 Stafford Road have any available units?
1926 Stafford Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 1926 Stafford Road have?
Some of 1926 Stafford Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1926 Stafford Road currently offering any rent specials?
1926 Stafford Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1926 Stafford Road pet-friendly?
No, 1926 Stafford Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grapevine.
Does 1926 Stafford Road offer parking?
Yes, 1926 Stafford Road offers parking.
Does 1926 Stafford Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1926 Stafford Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1926 Stafford Road have a pool?
Yes, 1926 Stafford Road has a pool.
Does 1926 Stafford Road have accessible units?
No, 1926 Stafford Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1926 Stafford Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1926 Stafford Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Royal St. Moritz
2050 Grayson Dr
Grapevine, TX 76051
Montelena
501 Turner Rd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Vine on North Park
601 N Park Blvd
Grapevine, TX 76051
The Preserve, a Greystar Elan Community
101 E. Glade Road
Grapevine, TX 76051
Terrawood
3225 N Grapevine Mills Blvd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Camden Riverwalk
3800 Grapevine Mills Pkwy
Grapevine, TX 76051
925 Main Street
925 S Main St
Grapevine, TX 76051
Cross Creek at Grapevine Ranch
2701 Grapevine Mills Blvd N
Grapevine, TX 76051

Similar Pages

Grapevine 1 BedroomsGrapevine 2 Bedrooms
Grapevine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGrapevine Apartments with Pool
Grapevine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX
Rowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary