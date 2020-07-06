1926 Stafford Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool bbq/grill garage media room

Updated home with private backyard, wood look tile floors thruout the entire downstairs, totally updated kitchen granite & back splash, stainless appliances, planner desk, island & breakfast bar. Family room has 2 story ceiling, builtin shelves & dry bar. Large Formals off entry. 1st floor Guest Bedroom or Study. Split Master with sitting area & spacious bath retreat. Gameroom with french door entrance off stairwell & 2 spacious kid rooms with dual sinks in bath 3. Low electric bills with new hvac, light fixtures & LED bulbs. Frisbee golf park & walking trails at end of West Port, community pool at Hall Johnson & Hughes next to Grapevine Elem. Parr Park, shopping, dining & theater nearby.