1246 W Hudgins Street

This spacious, 3 bedroom 2 bath home has been newly updated and is located only 5 minutes from the DFW Airport and historic downtown Grapevine. Amenities like vaulted ceilings, 2-car garage, private backyard, all new flooring and new stainless steel appliances with washer & dryer are all included and make this home move-in ready. This home is also walking distance to major shops, eateries, and the Baylor Regional Medical Center. It is part of the reputable Grapevine-Colleyville ISD and is also less than 30 minutes from downtown Dallas and Fort Worth giving you easy access to work and play.