1246 W Hudgins Street
Last updated November 29 2019 at 6:11 AM

1246 W Hudgins Street

1246 West Hudgins Street · No Longer Available
Location

1246 West Hudgins Street, Grapevine, TX 76051
College Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
This spacious, 3 bedroom 2 bath home has been newly updated and is located only 5 minutes from the DFW Airport and historic downtown Grapevine. Amenities like vaulted ceilings, 2-car garage, private backyard, all new flooring and new stainless steel appliances with washer & dryer are all included and make this home move-in ready. This home is also walking distance to major shops, eateries, and the Baylor Regional Medical Center. It is part of the reputable Grapevine-Colleyville ISD and is also less than 30 minutes from downtown Dallas and Fort Worth giving you easy access to work and play.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1246 W Hudgins Street have any available units?
1246 W Hudgins Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 1246 W Hudgins Street have?
Some of 1246 W Hudgins Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1246 W Hudgins Street currently offering any rent specials?
1246 W Hudgins Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1246 W Hudgins Street pet-friendly?
No, 1246 W Hudgins Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grapevine.
Does 1246 W Hudgins Street offer parking?
Yes, 1246 W Hudgins Street offers parking.
Does 1246 W Hudgins Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1246 W Hudgins Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1246 W Hudgins Street have a pool?
No, 1246 W Hudgins Street does not have a pool.
Does 1246 W Hudgins Street have accessible units?
No, 1246 W Hudgins Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1246 W Hudgins Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1246 W Hudgins Street has units with dishwashers.

