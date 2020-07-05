121 Wildwood Court

Amenities

Charming Townhouse with 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bath, Living, Dining, High ceiling in all Bedrooms, & Common Huge Backyard. This is a premium property conveniently located for a small family with Grapevine-Colleyville ISD. Cul-de-sac location, close to 114-121, DFW Airport, and Grapevine Lake. Walking distance to historic grapevine downtown. Ideal for people that work in South Lake -DFW- Las Colinas. Renter insurance is required. Professional preferred with good credit of 700 plus and prior rental history is required to see the house. One small cat is allowed, deposit is $300 and $50 a month will be charged as pet fee.