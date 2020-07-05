All apartments in Grapevine
Location

121 Wildwood Court, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Charming Townhouse with 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bath, Living, Dining, High ceiling in all Bedrooms, & Common Huge Backyard. This is a premium property conveniently located for a small family with Grapevine-Colleyville ISD. Cul-de-sac location, close to 114-121, DFW Airport, and Grapevine Lake. Walking distance to historic grapevine downtown. Ideal for people that work in South Lake -DFW- Las Colinas. Renter insurance is required. Professional preferred with good credit of 700 plus and prior rental history is required to see the house. One small cat is allowed, deposit is $300 and $50 a month will be charged as pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

