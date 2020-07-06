All apartments in Grapevine
1209 Hillwood Way
Last updated February 11 2020 at 12:29 PM

1209 Hillwood Way

1209 Hillwood Way · No Longer Available
Location

1209 Hillwood Way, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Welcome to Grapevine. Come view this 3 bed, 2.5 bath 2 story home centrally located. Freshly painted and new flooring in many rooms. Living room features WBFP and wet bar. Kitchen with dine in area near backdoor. Master bedroom downstairs. Upstairs has additional living area with built ins and 2 additional bedrooms. Highly desired Grapevine-Colleyville ISD. Come and make this one your own. Easy access to dining, shopping, entertainment, schools, parks, etc...

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,950, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,950, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

