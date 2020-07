Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garage recently renovated range refrigerator

1950s style house with hardwood floors throughout. Nicely updated kitchen, updated windows, recent exterior paint and siding, recent gas range and refrigerator. One car garage and utility room with washer hookup and hookup for gas dryer. Excellent location in the heart of Grapevine near Historic Main St, restaurants, nightlife, Grapevine Lake, and minutes from DFW Airport!

***sorry, no pets***