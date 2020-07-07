All apartments in Grand Prairie
Location

901 Ralph Street, Grand Prairie, TX 75051

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cozy 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Property with Upgrades! Kitchen has Granite Counter tops, Good Size Cabinets, Appliances include Electric Stove Oven Range, Builtin Microwave, Dishwasher, Living Rm & the Bed-Rm's have wood floors, Ceiling Fan Light Fixtures thru out property, Bath-Rm has granite counter top, Surround Tile for Shower Tub area. Great Size Back yard. Must have 12 mo current or previous Rental History with Good Reporting & all terms completed, no outstanding balances. TAR Application required, proof of Income with most recent 2-3 30 day pay-stubs & photo ID or DL, must be turned in at the office, Sorry No Faxing or Emailing. No Housing Voucher & No Pet's allowed. Thank You!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 901 Ralph Street have any available units?
901 Ralph Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 901 Ralph Street have?
Some of 901 Ralph Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 901 Ralph Street currently offering any rent specials?
901 Ralph Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 901 Ralph Street pet-friendly?
No, 901 Ralph Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 901 Ralph Street offer parking?
Yes, 901 Ralph Street offers parking.
Does 901 Ralph Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 901 Ralph Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 901 Ralph Street have a pool?
No, 901 Ralph Street does not have a pool.
Does 901 Ralph Street have accessible units?
No, 901 Ralph Street does not have accessible units.
Does 901 Ralph Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 901 Ralph Street has units with dishwashers.

