Meadow Green

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40
Deposit: $150 (1 Bedroom) $250 (2 Bedrooms)
Move-in Fees: $75 Administrative Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $20 Per Pet
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, Up to 50 lbs.
Parking Details: Surface lot. Free Reserved Parking.