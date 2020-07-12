Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool accessible 24hr maintenance carport guest parking online portal package receiving roommate matching smoke-free community

Come and visit our beautiful apartment community. Enjoy unique and comfortable living at Meadow Green Apartments in Grand Prairie, Texas. These affordable and spacious one- to two-bedroom homes offer great features like wood-burning fireplaces and wood-paneled walls, gourmet kitchens with breakfast bars, generous closets, ceiling fans and skylights in select units. The community also provides washers and dryers in each unit.



The professionally managed property at Meadow Green includes amenities such as a swimming pool and covered parking. The community is pet-friendly with a few restrictions on breeds.



The elementary school is just down the road, and the property has quick access to Highways 360 and 30. It will not be difficult to find retail, dining or recreation in this area and Six Flags theme park is just a few minutes away as well as several golf courses, clubs and the airport. Come check out this award-winning community in Grand Prairie, Texas



