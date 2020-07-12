All apartments in Grand Prairie
Meadow Green
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:50 PM

Meadow Green

Open Now until 5:30pm
3001 E Ave K · (833) 542-9842
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3001 E Ave K, Grand Prairie, TX 75050

Price and availability

VERIFIED 17 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 120 · Avail. Aug 29

$855

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 126 · Avail. Aug 16

$875

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 736 sqft

Unit 131 · Avail. Aug 31

$875

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 736 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 241 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1263 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Meadow Green.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
accessible
24hr maintenance
carport
guest parking
online portal
package receiving
roommate matching
smoke-free community
Come and visit our beautiful apartment community. Enjoy unique and comfortable living at Meadow Green Apartments in Grand Prairie, Texas. These affordable and spacious one- to two-bedroom homes offer great features like wood-burning fireplaces and wood-paneled walls, gourmet kitchens with breakfast bars, generous closets, ceiling fans and skylights in select units. The community also provides washers and dryers in each unit.

The professionally managed property at Meadow Green includes amenities such as a swimming pool and covered parking. The community is pet-friendly with a few restrictions on breeds.

The elementary school is just down the road, and the property has quick access to Highways 360 and 30. It will not be difficult to find retail, dining or recreation in this area and Six Flags theme park is just a few minutes away as well as several golf courses, clubs and the airport. Come check out this award-winning community in Grand Prairie, Texas

Experience the difference of ha

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40
Deposit: $150 (1 Bedroom) $250 (2 Bedrooms)
Move-in Fees: $75 Administrative Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $20 Per Pet
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, Up to 50 lbs.
Parking Details: Surface lot. Free Reserved Parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Meadow Green have any available units?
Meadow Green has 5 units available starting at $855 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does Meadow Green have?
Some of Meadow Green's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Meadow Green currently offering any rent specials?
Meadow Green is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Meadow Green pet-friendly?
Yes, Meadow Green is pet friendly.
Does Meadow Green offer parking?
Yes, Meadow Green offers parking.
Does Meadow Green have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Meadow Green offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Meadow Green have a pool?
Yes, Meadow Green has a pool.
Does Meadow Green have accessible units?
Yes, Meadow Green has accessible units.
Does Meadow Green have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Meadow Green has units with dishwashers.
