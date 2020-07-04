All apartments in Grand Prairie
709 Cranbrook Ln
709 Cranbrook Ln

709 Cranbrook Lane · No Longer Available
Location

709 Cranbrook Lane, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Recently updated move-in ready 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Grand Prairie is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Kitchen has granite counters, stainless steel appliances, Home has neutral paint tones and wood floors. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $15 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=hYh0LAV5fE&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 709 Cranbrook Ln have any available units?
709 Cranbrook Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 709 Cranbrook Ln have?
Some of 709 Cranbrook Ln's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 709 Cranbrook Ln currently offering any rent specials?
709 Cranbrook Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 709 Cranbrook Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 709 Cranbrook Ln is pet friendly.
Does 709 Cranbrook Ln offer parking?
No, 709 Cranbrook Ln does not offer parking.
Does 709 Cranbrook Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 709 Cranbrook Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 709 Cranbrook Ln have a pool?
No, 709 Cranbrook Ln does not have a pool.
Does 709 Cranbrook Ln have accessible units?
No, 709 Cranbrook Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 709 Cranbrook Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 709 Cranbrook Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
