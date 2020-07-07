626 Bonham Street, Grand Prairie, TX 75050 Dalworth Park
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
House for rent in the heart of Grand Prairie - walking distance from City Hall and other downtown businesses. Ready to move in condition with family who needs lots of room - built in 2005 with 4 bedrooms and 2 bath with large lot.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 626 Bonham Street have any available units?
626 Bonham Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.