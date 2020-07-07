All apartments in Grand Prairie
Last updated February 6 2020 at 12:53 AM

626 Bonham Street

626 Bonham Street · No Longer Available
Location

626 Bonham Street, Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Dalworth Park

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
House for rent in the heart of Grand Prairie - walking distance from City Hall and other downtown businesses. Ready to move in condition with family who needs lots of room - built in 2005 with 4 bedrooms and 2 bath with large lot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 626 Bonham Street have any available units?
626 Bonham Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
Is 626 Bonham Street currently offering any rent specials?
626 Bonham Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 626 Bonham Street pet-friendly?
No, 626 Bonham Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 626 Bonham Street offer parking?
Yes, 626 Bonham Street offers parking.
Does 626 Bonham Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 626 Bonham Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 626 Bonham Street have a pool?
No, 626 Bonham Street does not have a pool.
Does 626 Bonham Street have accessible units?
No, 626 Bonham Street does not have accessible units.
Does 626 Bonham Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 626 Bonham Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 626 Bonham Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 626 Bonham Street does not have units with air conditioning.

