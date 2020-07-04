5344 Freestone Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated pool oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Gorgeous home with open floor plan. Minutes from Joe Pool Lake. Community offer huge pond that is a few steps away with walking trails. Beautiful updated kitchen with granite counter top and deep undermount sink. New wood-like tile throughout. Home features large 2 living areas & 2 dining areas, 3 bedrooms w master suite, 2 baths. Large living room open to formal dining room & kitchen. Spacious kitchen.Storage shed. Conveniently located minutes to major Hwy 360, I-20, & 161. Close to schools, shopping centers. Tenants or agent to verify schools & square footage.