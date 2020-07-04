All apartments in Grand Prairie
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5344 Freestone Drive

5344 Freestone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5344 Freestone Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous home with open floor plan. Minutes from Joe Pool Lake. Community offer huge pond that is a few steps away with walking trails. Beautiful updated kitchen with granite counter top and deep undermount sink. New wood-like tile throughout. Home features large 2 living areas & 2 dining areas, 3 bedrooms w master suite, 2 baths. Large living room open to formal dining room & kitchen. Spacious kitchen.Storage shed. Conveniently located minutes to major Hwy 360, I-20, & 161. Close to schools, shopping centers. Tenants or agent to verify schools & square footage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5344 Freestone Drive have any available units?
5344 Freestone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 5344 Freestone Drive have?
Some of 5344 Freestone Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5344 Freestone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5344 Freestone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5344 Freestone Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5344 Freestone Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 5344 Freestone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5344 Freestone Drive offers parking.
Does 5344 Freestone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5344 Freestone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5344 Freestone Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5344 Freestone Drive has a pool.
Does 5344 Freestone Drive have accessible units?
No, 5344 Freestone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5344 Freestone Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5344 Freestone Drive has units with dishwashers.

Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

