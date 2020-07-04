5344 Freestone Drive

Amenities
Gorgeous home with open floor plan. Minutes from Joe Pool Lake. Community offer huge pond that is a few steps away with walking trails. Beautiful updated kitchen with granite counter top and deep undermount sink. New wood-like tile throughout. Home features large 2 living areas & 2 dining areas, 3 bedrooms w master suite, 2 baths. Large living room open to formal dining room & kitchen. Spacious kitchen.Storage shed. Conveniently located minutes to major Hwy 360, I-20, & 161. Close to schools, shopping centers. Tenants or agent to verify schools & square footage.