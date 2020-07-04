All apartments in Grand Prairie
Find more places like 501 E Pioneer Pkwy.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
501 E Pioneer Pkwy
Last updated March 30 2020 at 2:32 PM

501 E Pioneer Pkwy

501 East Pioneer Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grand Prairie
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

501 East Pioneer Parkway, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Grand Prairie 1/1 $719

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 859

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime or email bryanw85@gmail.com. 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 E Pioneer Pkwy have any available units?
501 E Pioneer Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
Is 501 E Pioneer Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
501 E Pioneer Pkwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 E Pioneer Pkwy pet-friendly?
No, 501 E Pioneer Pkwy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 501 E Pioneer Pkwy offer parking?
Yes, 501 E Pioneer Pkwy offers parking.
Does 501 E Pioneer Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 501 E Pioneer Pkwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 E Pioneer Pkwy have a pool?
No, 501 E Pioneer Pkwy does not have a pool.
Does 501 E Pioneer Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 501 E Pioneer Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 501 E Pioneer Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 501 E Pioneer Pkwy does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 501 E Pioneer Pkwy have units with air conditioning?
No, 501 E Pioneer Pkwy does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canyon Grove
1960 W Tarrant Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Enclave at Mira Lagos I
2629 S Grand Peninsula
Grand Prairie, TX 75054
Windscape Gardens
3099 Parham Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Sheffield Square
2770 Bardin Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Parkways on Prairie Creek
2530 Sara Jane Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
St. Laurent Apartments
2825 N State Highway 360
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Wymberly Crossing
3001 S Carrier Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
The Forum at Grand Prairie
2650 S Forum Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Similar Pages

Grand Prairie 1 BedroomsGrand Prairie 2 Bedrooms
Grand Prairie Apartments with ParkingGrand Prairie Pet Friendly Places
Grand Prairie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sheffield Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District