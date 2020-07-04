All apartments in Grand Prairie
4136 Hathaway Drive
Last updated August 31 2019 at 11:12 PM

4136 Hathaway Drive

4136 Hathaway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4136 Hathaway Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Sheffield Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The all-brick home has an exterior which includes a two-car garage, a covered porch entrance, and a charming lawns, while the backyard offers a privacy fence, a covered patio area, and lots of outdoor space for weekend entertaining. The interior features plush carpeting and stylish tile flooring throughout, multiple ceiling fans, lots of natural lighting, vaulted ceilings, a fireplace in the living room for cozy nights in, spacious, comfortable bedrooms, and a kitchen equipped with a breakfast bar, updated appliances, and granite countertops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4136 Hathaway Drive have any available units?
4136 Hathaway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 4136 Hathaway Drive have?
Some of 4136 Hathaway Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4136 Hathaway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4136 Hathaway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4136 Hathaway Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4136 Hathaway Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 4136 Hathaway Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4136 Hathaway Drive offers parking.
Does 4136 Hathaway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4136 Hathaway Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4136 Hathaway Drive have a pool?
No, 4136 Hathaway Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4136 Hathaway Drive have accessible units?
No, 4136 Hathaway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4136 Hathaway Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4136 Hathaway Drive has units with dishwashers.

