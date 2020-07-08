All apartments in Grand Prairie
Find more places like 307 Hopewell Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
307 Hopewell Street
Last updated April 18 2020 at 8:32 PM

307 Hopewell Street

307 Hopewell Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grand Prairie
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

307 Hopewell Street, Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Westchester

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.* No appointment needed, self-show anytime!

Newly Renovated 3 bed, 2.1 bath, 1,630 sqft home in Grand Prairie! Kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and breakfast area. Living room with brick fireplace. Bedrooms all upstairs! Backyard is spacious, perfect for a trampoline, or family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 307 Hopewell Street have any available units?
307 Hopewell Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
Is 307 Hopewell Street currently offering any rent specials?
307 Hopewell Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 307 Hopewell Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 307 Hopewell Street is pet friendly.
Does 307 Hopewell Street offer parking?
No, 307 Hopewell Street does not offer parking.
Does 307 Hopewell Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 307 Hopewell Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 307 Hopewell Street have a pool?
No, 307 Hopewell Street does not have a pool.
Does 307 Hopewell Street have accessible units?
No, 307 Hopewell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 307 Hopewell Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 307 Hopewell Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 307 Hopewell Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 307 Hopewell Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Enclave at Mira Lagos I
2629 S Grand Peninsula
Grand Prairie, TX 75054
Stone Lake
2651 Stone Lake Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Arioso Apartments & Townhomes
3030 Claremont Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Landings of Carrier Parkway
915 Desco Ln
Grand Prairie, TX 75051
Quail Ridge
1919 W Tarrant Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Wymberly Crossing
3001 S Carrier Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Silverbrook Apartment Homes
2934 Alouette Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
The Forum at Grand Prairie
2650 S Forum Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Similar Pages

Grand Prairie 1 BedroomsGrand Prairie 2 Bedrooms
Grand Prairie Apartments with ParkingGrand Prairie Pet Friendly Places
Grand Prairie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sheffield Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District