307 Hopewell Street

No appointment needed, self-show anytime!



Newly Renovated 3 bed, 2.1 bath, 1,630 sqft home in Grand Prairie! Kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and breakfast area. Living room with brick fireplace. Bedrooms all upstairs! Backyard is spacious, perfect for a trampoline, or family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!



