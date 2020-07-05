All apartments in Grand Prairie
Find more places like 2720 Seeton Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
2720 Seeton Road
Last updated September 27 2019 at 5:00 PM

2720 Seeton Road

2720 East Seeton Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grand Prairie
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2720 East Seeton Road, Grand Prairie, TX 75054

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home with a little less than 5 acres of land, located in Grand Prairie near Joe Pool Lake!! This gorgeous home has plenty of land for a family with horses, a pool for these Texas summers, and a lot of storage space throughout the home. Living room area has a wood burning fireplace, built in shelving, and many windows for natural lighting.The bedrooms have ceiling fans and lots of closet space along with an extra living area upstairs! Horses are permitted. Please contact our office regarding our Pet Policy! Home will be available in October!

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,500, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,500, Available 10/1/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2720 Seeton Road have any available units?
2720 Seeton Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 2720 Seeton Road have?
Some of 2720 Seeton Road's amenities include pet friendly, pool, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2720 Seeton Road currently offering any rent specials?
2720 Seeton Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2720 Seeton Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2720 Seeton Road is pet friendly.
Does 2720 Seeton Road offer parking?
No, 2720 Seeton Road does not offer parking.
Does 2720 Seeton Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2720 Seeton Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2720 Seeton Road have a pool?
Yes, 2720 Seeton Road has a pool.
Does 2720 Seeton Road have accessible units?
No, 2720 Seeton Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2720 Seeton Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2720 Seeton Road does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Meadow Green
3001 E Ave K
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Riverside Place
2800 Northeast Green Oaks Boulevard
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Sunridge Apartments
145 W Pioneer Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX 75051
Stone Lake
2651 Stone Lake Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Grand Courtyards
525 W Westchester Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
The Belmont
1920 W Tarrant Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Mission Mayfield Downs
2901 Mayfield Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Aura 3Fifty One
3655 Prairie Waters Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Similar Pages

Grand Prairie 1 BedroomsGrand Prairie 2 Bedrooms
Grand Prairie Apartments with ParkingGrand Prairie Pet Friendly Places
Grand Prairie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sheffield Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District