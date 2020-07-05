2720 Seeton Road

Amenities

Spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home with a little less than 5 acres of land, located in Grand Prairie near Joe Pool Lake!! This gorgeous home has plenty of land for a family with horses, a pool for these Texas summers, and a lot of storage space throughout the home. Living room area has a wood burning fireplace, built in shelving, and many windows for natural lighting.The bedrooms have ceiling fans and lots of closet space along with an extra living area upstairs! Horses are permitted. Please contact our office regarding our Pet Policy! Home will be available in October!



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,500, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,500, Available 10/1/19



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.