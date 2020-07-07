All apartments in Grand Prairie
Find more places like 2396 Calendar Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
2396 Calendar Court
Last updated June 24 2020 at 11:25 AM

2396 Calendar Court

2396 Calendar Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grand Prairie
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2396 Calendar Court, Grand Prairie, TX 75050

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful 4 Bedroom Town Home In Grand Prairie - Great 4 bed 2 bath town home in Grand Prairie; Available 06/05/2020

• 4 nice size bedrooms
• 2 ½ bathrooms (downstairs ½ bath, upstairs hall bath, master bath)
• Dining room kitchen downstairs & bedrooms upstairs
• New carpet throughout
• Covered Parking
• Full size laundry room
• Ceiling fans throughout

Please give us a call to schedule a showing.

Online apps only www.classicpm.com under leasing & management tab. Property must be selected for application to populate. Application fee is $45 per adult. Lease must be signed & deposit paid before property is taken off market. First month’s rent, $250 Admin Fee and any remaining pet deposit is due upon move in.

(RLNE3811594)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2396 Calendar Court have any available units?
2396 Calendar Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 2396 Calendar Court have?
Some of 2396 Calendar Court's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2396 Calendar Court currently offering any rent specials?
2396 Calendar Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2396 Calendar Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2396 Calendar Court is pet friendly.
Does 2396 Calendar Court offer parking?
Yes, 2396 Calendar Court offers parking.
Does 2396 Calendar Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2396 Calendar Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2396 Calendar Court have a pool?
No, 2396 Calendar Court does not have a pool.
Does 2396 Calendar Court have accessible units?
No, 2396 Calendar Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2396 Calendar Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2396 Calendar Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley Mansfield
6310 S State Highway 360
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Sheffield Square
2770 Bardin Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Clairborne
2355 North State Highway 360
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
2803 Riverside
2803 Riverside Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
St. Laurent Apartments
2825 N State Highway 360
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Quail Ridge
1919 W Tarrant Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
The Belmont
1920 W Tarrant Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Aura 3Fifty One
3655 Prairie Waters Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Similar Pages

Grand Prairie 1 BedroomsGrand Prairie 2 Bedrooms
Grand Prairie Apartments with ParkingGrand Prairie Pet Friendly Places
Grand Prairie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sheffield Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District