2396 Calendar Court

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Beautiful 4 Bedroom Town Home In Grand Prairie - Great 4 bed 2 bath town home in Grand Prairie; Available 06/05/2020



• 4 nice size bedrooms

• 2 ½ bathrooms (downstairs ½ bath, upstairs hall bath, master bath)

• Dining room kitchen downstairs & bedrooms upstairs

• New carpet throughout

• Covered Parking

• Full size laundry room

• Ceiling fans throughout



Please give us a call to schedule a showing.



Online apps only www.classicpm.com under leasing & management tab. Property must be selected for application to populate. Application fee is $45 per adult. Lease must be signed & deposit paid before property is taken off market. First month’s rent, $250 Admin Fee and any remaining pet deposit is due upon move in.



