2396 Calendar Court

Amenities
Beautiful 4 Bedroom Town Home In Grand Prairie - Great 4 bed 2 bath town home in Grand Prairie; Available 06/05/2020
• 4 nice size bedrooms
• 2 ½ bathrooms (downstairs ½ bath, upstairs hall bath, master bath)
• Dining room kitchen downstairs & bedrooms upstairs
• New carpet throughout
• Covered Parking
• Full size laundry room
• Ceiling fans throughout
Please give us a call to schedule a showing.
Online apps only www.classicpm.com under leasing & management tab. Property must be selected for application to populate. Application fee is $45 per adult. Lease must be signed & deposit paid before property is taken off market. First month’s rent, $250 Admin Fee and any remaining pet deposit is due upon move in.
(RLNE3811594)