Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities gym playground pool garage pet friendly tennis court volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry bbq/grill guest parking online portal package receiving

Experience supreme comfort set within a refined apartment community at Quail Ridge Apartments in Grand Prairie, Texas. Our classically designed apartments offer a relaxed setting for individuals and couples featuring the sophisticated amenities that you've been seeking during your apartment search. Amenities include a sparkling pool, tennis court, secure parking, and more. At Quail Ridge Apartments, we provide the very best in maintenance free living and strive to accommodate our residents in every way. Located just outside of the Dallas and Fort Worth Metroplex, our apartment homes provide serenity without sacrificing close proximity to one of the busiest metropolitan areas in the nation. When you come home to Quail Ridge Apartments, youll learn why we set the gold standard for apartment living.