All apartments in Grand Prairie
Find more places like Quail Ridge.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
Quail Ridge
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:06 AM

Quail Ridge

Open Now until 6pm
1919 W Tarrant Rd · (972) 483-2945
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Grand Prairie
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1919 W Tarrant Rd, Grand Prairie, TX 75050

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 26-2609 · Avail. Oct 9

$900

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Unit 21-2107 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,130

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 672 sqft

Unit 22-2205 · Avail. Aug 4

$1,150

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 672 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 13-1303 · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 878 sqft

Unit 22-2211 · Avail. Oct 9

$1,320

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 878 sqft

Unit 14-1406 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,325

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 878 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Quail Ridge.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
guest parking
online portal
package receiving
Experience supreme comfort set within a refined apartment community at Quail Ridge Apartments in Grand Prairie, Texas. Our classically designed apartments offer a relaxed setting for individuals and couples featuring the sophisticated amenities that you've been seeking during your apartment search. Amenities include a sparkling pool, tennis court, secure parking, and more. At Quail Ridge Apartments, we provide the very best in maintenance free living and strive to accommodate our residents in every way. Located just outside of the Dallas and Fort Worth Metroplex, our apartment homes provide serenity without sacrificing close proximity to one of the busiest metropolitan areas in the nation. When you come home to Quail Ridge Apartments, youll learn why we set the gold standard for apartment living.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 months, 6 months, 8 months, 10 months, 11 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: 55 lb pet limit w/not aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Detached garages $75 month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Quail Ridge have any available units?
Quail Ridge has 14 units available starting at $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does Quail Ridge have?
Some of Quail Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Quail Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Quail Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Quail Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Quail Ridge is pet friendly.
Does Quail Ridge offer parking?
Yes, Quail Ridge offers parking.
Does Quail Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Quail Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Quail Ridge have a pool?
Yes, Quail Ridge has a pool.
Does Quail Ridge have accessible units?
No, Quail Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does Quail Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Quail Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Quail Ridge?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bexley Mansfield
6310 S State Highway 360
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Windscape Gardens
3099 Parham Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Riverside Place
2800 Northeast Green Oaks Boulevard
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Sunridge Apartments
145 W Pioneer Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX 75051
The Destino
2815 Osler Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75051
St. Laurent Apartments
2825 N State Highway 360
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
The Mansions at Lake Ridge
7402 Lake Ridge Parkway
Grand Prairie, TX 75054
Wymberly Crossing
3001 S Carrier Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Similar Pages

Grand Prairie 1 BedroomsGrand Prairie 2 Bedrooms
Grand Prairie Dog Friendly ApartmentsGrand Prairie Pet Friendly Places
Grand Prairie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sheffield Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity