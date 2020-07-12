Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Center

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator parking pool gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance business center cc payments clubhouse conference room courtyard dog park e-payments green community hot tub internet access internet cafe lobby media room online portal package receiving

Tired of the same old apartment and the same activities every night? Get your groove back and be INSPIRED by where you live! Oaks 5th Street Crossing is in the heart of Downtown Garland. Our prime location means you are right where you want to be, the center of it all. Not only will you be within walking distance of all the latest and greatest bars and restaurants, but you can work up a sweat and cool down with a cold beverage right where you are. Hang out by our fire pit and catch up on the activities of your friends and neighbors. There is always something to do at 5th Street.



Residents at our property can shop online as they usually do, and ship items to their home address without worrying about packages sitting in the lobby, getting stolen, or getting stuck at the front desk. Our property uses the Luxer One locker system, where packages are securely stored in smart lockers. Residents get a text message or email notification when they have a package, and can retrieve their item at their own convenience, 24 hours a day.



No matter which floor plan you choose, whether it is a Studio, 1 or 2 Bedroom, you will love the open kitchens, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and your four-legged friend will enjoy the patio or balcony. Lots of shoes? Our closets were built with you in mind!