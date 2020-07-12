All apartments in Garland
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:08 AM

Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Center

250 N 5th St · (972) 992-5803
Location

250 N 5th St, Garland, TX 75040

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 2248 · Avail. now

$913

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 583 sqft

Unit 2350 · Avail. now

$913

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 583 sqft

Unit 2417 · Avail. Sep 8

$913

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 583 sqft

See 3+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 2160 · Avail. now

$948

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 2213 · Avail. Jul 24

$953

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 735 sqft

Unit 2349 · Avail. Sep 11

$963

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2316 · Avail. now

$1,241

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 959 sqft

Unit 2416 · Avail. now

$1,241

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 959 sqft

Unit 2310 · Avail. now

$1,266

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 998 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Center.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
business center
cc payments
clubhouse
conference room
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
green community
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
lobby
media room
online portal
package receiving
Tired of the same old apartment and the same activities every night? Get your groove back and be INSPIRED by where you live! Oaks 5th Street Crossing is in the heart of Downtown Garland. Our prime location means you are right where you want to be, the center of it all. Not only will you be within walking distance of all the latest and greatest bars and restaurants, but you can work up a sweat and cool down with a cold beverage right where you are. Hang out by our fire pit and catch up on the activities of your friends and neighbors. There is always something to do at 5th Street.\n\nResidents at our property can shop online as they usually do, and ship items to their home address without worrying about packages sitting in the lobby, getting stolen, or getting stuck at the front desk. Our property uses the Luxer One locker system, where packages are securely stored in smart lockers. Residents get a text message or email notification when they have a package, and can retrieve their item at their own convenience, 24 hours a day.\n\nNo matter which floor plan you choose, whether it is a Studio, 1 or 2 Bedroom, you will love the open kitchens, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and your four-legged friend will enjoy the patio or balcony. Lots of shoes? Our closets were built with you in mind!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6,12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $99 per applicant
Deposit: $150-200
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 flat fee
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Parking Details: Assigned lot: $50/month.
Storage Details: Storage units (sizes vary): $35-$50/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Center have any available units?
Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Center has 12 units available starting at $913 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Center have?
Some of Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Center's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Center currently offering any rent specials?
Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Center is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Center pet-friendly?
Yes, Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Center is pet friendly.
Does Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Center offer parking?
Yes, Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Center offers parking.
Does Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Center have units with washers and dryers?
No, Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Center does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Center have a pool?
Yes, Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Center has a pool.
Does Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Center have accessible units?
Yes, Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Center has accessible units.
Does Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Center have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Center has units with dishwashers.
