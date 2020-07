Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pool 24hr gym 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill business center cc payments clubhouse conference room guest parking internet cafe key fob access online portal package receiving valet service

Equinox on The Park apartments offers newly upgraded one, two and three bedroom apartment homes. We are conveniently located to Garland schools, Shopping, Entertainment, Dining and easy access to PGB Highway. Our lushly landscaped community has been designed to maximize your fun and carefree lifestyle. Enjoy many wonderful amenities our community has to offer such as two beautiful swimming pools, a 24-hour fitness center, pet play park, business center, conference room, carports and garages. Professionally managed by the Busboom Group our staff is dedicated to providing excellent customer service. We await the opportunity to assist you with the selection of your new home!