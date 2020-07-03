All apartments in Garland
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

917 Garden Drive

Location

917 Garden Drive, Garland, TX 75040
Estates-Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
concierge
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
concierge
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This large 1,300 square foot home in Garland features 5 bedrooms, 1.5 baths and has been updated to include fresh paint, a redone kitchen with new cabinets, laminate and vinyl floor throughout, central heat/air, ceiling fans and a large fenced-in backyard. The pet-friendly home is in a great location within walking distance of the bus line, Embree Park, Kimberlin Academy for Excellence, plus various establishments like Dairy Queen, Dollar Tree and El Rancho Supermercado. It's also just a quick drive to the historical Downtown Garland!

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured moved to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Alden Short, Inc., a Dallas-based property management company, is a leader in providing affordable rental homes and apartments in North Texas. Founded in 1976, Alden Short has acquired more than 45 apartment complexes and 1,000 rental homes, bringing the total portfolio to just under 2,500 units. Through our second-chance leasing process, we afford the opportunity to those with negative background to find safe, affordable and quality housing. For more information, visit www.ashortinc.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 917 Garden Drive have any available units?
917 Garden Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 917 Garden Drive have?
Some of 917 Garden Drive's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 917 Garden Drive currently offering any rent specials?
917 Garden Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 917 Garden Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 917 Garden Drive is pet friendly.
Does 917 Garden Drive offer parking?
No, 917 Garden Drive does not offer parking.
Does 917 Garden Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 917 Garden Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 917 Garden Drive have a pool?
No, 917 Garden Drive does not have a pool.
Does 917 Garden Drive have accessible units?
No, 917 Garden Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 917 Garden Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 917 Garden Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

