Garland, TX
860 Mimosa Dr
Last updated January 25 2020 at 8:38 AM

860 Mimosa Dr

860 Mimosa Drive · No Longer Available
Garland
Location

860 Mimosa Drive, Garland, TX 75040
Freeman

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
gym
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
gym
parking
This dog and cat-friendly 2 bed, 1 bath home in Garland features laminate, vinyl and ceramic tile flooring, ceiling fans throughout, central heat/air, appliances, washer and dryer connections, and fenced-in backyard. [SBH-B] The home is located in a quiet neighborhood near Bussey Middle School and Cullom Park. It's just a short drive from local establishments including Kroger, Planet Fitness, the Downtown Garland DART Station, McDonald's, Kroger, Planet Fitness, Pollo Regio and more! It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner. Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 860 Mimosa Dr have any available units?
860 Mimosa Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 860 Mimosa Dr have?
Some of 860 Mimosa Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 860 Mimosa Dr currently offering any rent specials?
860 Mimosa Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 860 Mimosa Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 860 Mimosa Dr is pet friendly.
Does 860 Mimosa Dr offer parking?
Yes, 860 Mimosa Dr offers parking.
Does 860 Mimosa Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 860 Mimosa Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 860 Mimosa Dr have a pool?
No, 860 Mimosa Dr does not have a pool.
Does 860 Mimosa Dr have accessible units?
No, 860 Mimosa Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 860 Mimosa Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 860 Mimosa Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

