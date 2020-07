Berkshire Spring Creek

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse internet cafe dog park elevator 24hr gym parking pool e-payments internet access package receiving trash valet accessible garage bbq/grill bike storage carport coffee bar concierge courtyard dog grooming area fire pit green community guest parking key fob access lobby media room new construction online portal pool table smoke-free community valet service

Luxury Apartments in Garland TX

Garland enjoys the rich cultural influence of Dallas, the historical charm of downtown Rockwall, and lush natural scenes including the beauty of Lake Ray Hubbard. Located alongside the President George Bush Turnpike with quick access I-30, Highway 75, and the Garland Dart Station, your lifestyle will never be impeded. Our proximity to a variety of local employers including the State Farm Headquarters and Raytheon so you don't have to stress about a long commute. We know that you'll enjoy all that our prime location has to offer.



The Towers at McKinney offers modern one, two, three, and four bedroom floor plans each featuring designer inspired features such as Black Galaxy Granite countertops, modern glass tile backsplash in the kitchen, and wood plank-style flooring, so you can build your lifestyle on our luxury foundation. Add in our exceptional set of amenities, and you have an unrivaled opportunity to make your next home not just a place to live, but an experience worth sharing.



Whatever spells luxury in your life, we'll have it here at The Towers at Spring Creek. Browse our photo gallery and call today to schedule a virtual tour!