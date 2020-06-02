All apartments in Garland
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6110 Sasaki Way

6110 Sasaki Way · No Longer Available
Location

6110 Sasaki Way, Garland, TX 75043
Crystal

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
APPLICATION FEE SPECIAL! Get your application fee refunded to your ledger when you lease a Main Street Renewal home within 30 days of applying! Lease a home today!*application fee refund is contingent on a fully executed lease and move in funds paid within 48 hours of application approval. Please contact our office with any questions*Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home on a cul-de-sac. spacious family home in quiet neighborhood with easy access to the freeway. Home features a large living area with fireplace and spacious dining area, island kitchen with lots of counter space. nice master suite with garden tub and separate shower.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6110 Sasaki Way have any available units?
6110 Sasaki Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Is 6110 Sasaki Way currently offering any rent specials?
6110 Sasaki Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6110 Sasaki Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 6110 Sasaki Way is pet friendly.
Does 6110 Sasaki Way offer parking?
No, 6110 Sasaki Way does not offer parking.
Does 6110 Sasaki Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6110 Sasaki Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6110 Sasaki Way have a pool?
No, 6110 Sasaki Way does not have a pool.
Does 6110 Sasaki Way have accessible units?
No, 6110 Sasaki Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6110 Sasaki Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 6110 Sasaki Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6110 Sasaki Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 6110 Sasaki Way does not have units with air conditioning.

