6110 Sasaki Way

Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home on a cul-de-sac. spacious family home in quiet neighborhood with easy access to the freeway. Home features a large living area with fireplace and spacious dining area, island kitchen with lots of counter space. nice master suite with garden tub and separate shower.

Contact us to schedule a showing.