5345 Peninsula Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities carport parking pet friendly

Charming single story home on a large treed corner lot a block from Lake Ray Hubbard. The Family Room features a gas log fireplace, crown molding, laminate hardwoods and decorative ledges. The Kitchen includes granite counters and back splash, under mounted sink with lovely bay window, laminate flooring and a gas range. The Master has patio access and a nice bath with dual sinks, walk-in closet and jetted tub. The home also offers a bay window Breakfast Nook, Formal Dining that would make a perfect Study, second Living Area, covered patio, carport, sprinkler system and so much more! Pets are case by case fees may apply