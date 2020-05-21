All apartments in Garland
5345 Peninsula Way

5345 Peninsula Way · No Longer Available
Location

5345 Peninsula Way, Garland, TX 75043
Crystal

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
carport
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pet friendly
Charming single story home on a large treed corner lot a block from Lake Ray Hubbard. The Family Room features a gas log fireplace, crown molding, laminate hardwoods and decorative ledges. The Kitchen includes granite counters and back splash, under mounted sink with lovely bay window, laminate flooring and a gas range. The Master has patio access and a nice bath with dual sinks, walk-in closet and jetted tub. The home also offers a bay window Breakfast Nook, Formal Dining that would make a perfect Study, second Living Area, covered patio, carport, sprinkler system and so much more! Pets are case by case fees may apply

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5345 Peninsula Way have any available units?
5345 Peninsula Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 5345 Peninsula Way have?
Some of 5345 Peninsula Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5345 Peninsula Way currently offering any rent specials?
5345 Peninsula Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5345 Peninsula Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5345 Peninsula Way is pet friendly.
Does 5345 Peninsula Way offer parking?
Yes, 5345 Peninsula Way offers parking.
Does 5345 Peninsula Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5345 Peninsula Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5345 Peninsula Way have a pool?
No, 5345 Peninsula Way does not have a pool.
Does 5345 Peninsula Way have accessible units?
No, 5345 Peninsula Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5345 Peninsula Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5345 Peninsula Way does not have units with dishwashers.

