5241 Lake Terrace Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

This is a stunning home that is sophisticated and modern with tall ceilings and designer touches throughout the entire home. Located within walking distance to Lake Ray Hubbard, gated entrance, and lake views from 2 bedrooms upstairs. The home is practically new, built in 2018 and features an open concept floor plan that is spacious and the eat-in-kitchen opens to the living room and stone fireplace. The kitchen features quartz counters, decorative lighting, farm sink, island, stainless steel appliances, and tons of cabinets. Accent walls are featured in every room for a hint of color. The home has upscale vinyl plank flooring throughout the home. So many more upgrades and features, this is a must see.