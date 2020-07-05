All apartments in Garland
Last updated April 27 2019 at 10:02 PM

5241 Lake Terrace Court

5241 Lake Terrace Court · No Longer Available
Location

5241 Lake Terrace Court, Garland, TX 75043
Crystal

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is a stunning home that is sophisticated and modern with tall ceilings and designer touches throughout the entire home. Located within walking distance to Lake Ray Hubbard, gated entrance, and lake views from 2 bedrooms upstairs. The home is practically new, built in 2018 and features an open concept floor plan that is spacious and the eat-in-kitchen opens to the living room and stone fireplace. The kitchen features quartz counters, decorative lighting, farm sink, island, stainless steel appliances, and tons of cabinets. Accent walls are featured in every room for a hint of color. The home has upscale vinyl plank flooring throughout the home. So many more upgrades and features, this is a must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5241 Lake Terrace Court have any available units?
5241 Lake Terrace Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 5241 Lake Terrace Court have?
Some of 5241 Lake Terrace Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5241 Lake Terrace Court currently offering any rent specials?
5241 Lake Terrace Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5241 Lake Terrace Court pet-friendly?
No, 5241 Lake Terrace Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 5241 Lake Terrace Court offer parking?
Yes, 5241 Lake Terrace Court offers parking.
Does 5241 Lake Terrace Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5241 Lake Terrace Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5241 Lake Terrace Court have a pool?
No, 5241 Lake Terrace Court does not have a pool.
Does 5241 Lake Terrace Court have accessible units?
No, 5241 Lake Terrace Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5241 Lake Terrace Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5241 Lake Terrace Court has units with dishwashers.

