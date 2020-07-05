519 Arborview Drive

Great location townhome in Garland for easy commuting or shopings, schools. One bedroom and one bathroom on first floor and 2 bedrooms and a bathroom on the second floor. Covered back patio for your grill, children play supervised, etc.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
