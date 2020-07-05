519 Arborview Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Great location townhome in Garland for easy commuting or shopings, schools. One bedroom and one bathroom on first floor and 2 bedrooms and a bathroom on the second floor. Covered back patio for your grill, children play supervised, etc.