517 Pleasant Valley Rd
Last updated January 10 2020 at 8:49 AM

517 Pleasant Valley Rd

517 Pleasant Valley Road · No Longer Available
Location

517 Pleasant Valley Road, Garland, TX 75040
Star Crest

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
pool
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 1 bath home (plus a bonus room!) in Garland features brand new laminate and vinyl flooring, modern two-tone paint, central heat/air, ceiling fans, W/D connections, appliances, and a fenced-in backyard! [SBH-A] The home is in Northeast Garland near Walmart Neighborhood Market, McDonald's, the bus line, Williams Stadium, Weaver Elementary School, Bradfield Park and Pool, and much more! It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner. Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

