517 Pleasant Valley Rd

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking pool

This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 1 bath home (plus a bonus room!) in Garland features brand new laminate and vinyl flooring, modern two-tone paint, central heat/air, ceiling fans, W/D connections, appliances, and a fenced-in backyard! [SBH-A] The home is in Northeast Garland near Walmart Neighborhood Market, McDonald's, the bus line, Williams Stadium, Weaver Elementary School, Bradfield Park and Pool, and much more! It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.



