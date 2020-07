Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated pool air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath 1 car garage - Property Id: 86140



This cozy 3 bedroom 2 bath 1 car garage home has been newly updated with newly installed carpet, new paint, new a/c and more! You'll appreciate the friendly neighborhood, nice schools and a key to the pool!

Come see for yourself, call or text Veronica at 214-870-9989.

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5282158)