3921 Three Oaks Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets air conditioning fireplace game room

A cozy 1.5 story house has lots of natural light and open concept kitchen with breakfast area and formal dining room. This home consists of 4 bedrooms with Master down and walk-in closets and 2.5 baths. The entire interior has been freshly painted in modern colors and all windows have blinds. Two separate energy efficient air-condition for upstairs and downstair floor.This house is close to PGBT Highway,US-75,635, Firewheel shopping center, schools, shopping and restaurants. Close to Dart train station for easy commute.



Bonus Game Room upstairs and HUGE backyard!! This home is a must-see!!