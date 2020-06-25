All apartments in Garland
Last updated July 6 2019 at 1:51 AM

3921 Three Oaks Drive

3921 Three Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3921 Three Oaks Drive, Garland, TX 75040

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
A cozy 1.5 story house has lots of natural light and open concept kitchen with breakfast area and formal dining room. This home consists of 4 bedrooms with Master down and walk-in closets and 2.5 baths. The entire interior has been freshly painted in modern colors and all windows have blinds. Two separate energy efficient air-condition for upstairs and downstair floor.This house is close to PGBT Highway,US-75,635, Firewheel shopping center, schools, shopping and restaurants. Close to Dart train station for easy commute.

Bonus Game Room upstairs and HUGE backyard!! This home is a must-see!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3921 Three Oaks Drive have any available units?
3921 Three Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 3921 Three Oaks Drive have?
Some of 3921 Three Oaks Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3921 Three Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3921 Three Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3921 Three Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3921 Three Oaks Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 3921 Three Oaks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3921 Three Oaks Drive offers parking.
Does 3921 Three Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3921 Three Oaks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3921 Three Oaks Drive have a pool?
No, 3921 Three Oaks Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3921 Three Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 3921 Three Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3921 Three Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3921 Three Oaks Drive has units with dishwashers.

