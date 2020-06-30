3517 Lamesa Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED HOME in well established neighborhood! Home has tons of upgrades. Lush wood type vinyl flooring, ceramic tile, and brick flooring add maturity and flare to this home! Crisp white cabinetry throughout w brushed nickel hardware! Kitchen boasts refinished countertops, GAS COOKTOP, and SS fridge - FRIDGE STAYS W HOUSE!! Decorative lighting, paneled walls and intricately angled ceilings add to the uniqueness of this Stunning home! Added bonuses include fresh paint throughout, NEW AC and NEW WATER HEATER and storage shed in yard! Large backyard has covered deck - a perfect Oasis for Relaxing, Entertaining, Star Gazing - ENJOYING!! Easy access to highways. Don't miss out on this one! View today!