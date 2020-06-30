All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 3517 Lamesa Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
3517 Lamesa Drive
Last updated April 26 2019 at 1:40 AM

3517 Lamesa Drive

3517 Lamesa Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3517 Lamesa Drive, Garland, TX 75041
Axe

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED HOME in well established neighborhood! Home has tons of upgrades. Lush wood type vinyl flooring, ceramic tile, and brick flooring add maturity and flare to this home! Crisp white cabinetry throughout w brushed nickel hardware! Kitchen boasts refinished countertops, GAS COOKTOP, and SS fridge - FRIDGE STAYS W HOUSE!! Decorative lighting, paneled walls and intricately angled ceilings add to the uniqueness of this Stunning home! Added bonuses include fresh paint throughout, NEW AC and NEW WATER HEATER and storage shed in yard! Large backyard has covered deck - a perfect Oasis for Relaxing, Entertaining, Star Gazing - ENJOYING!! Easy access to highways. Don't miss out on this one! View today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3517 Lamesa Drive have any available units?
3517 Lamesa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 3517 Lamesa Drive have?
Some of 3517 Lamesa Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3517 Lamesa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3517 Lamesa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3517 Lamesa Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3517 Lamesa Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 3517 Lamesa Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3517 Lamesa Drive offers parking.
Does 3517 Lamesa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3517 Lamesa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3517 Lamesa Drive have a pool?
No, 3517 Lamesa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3517 Lamesa Drive have accessible units?
No, 3517 Lamesa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3517 Lamesa Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3517 Lamesa Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Montclair Estates
801 La Prada Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Nova Park Apartment Homes
4622 N Jupiter Rd
Garland, TX 75044
Broadway
5118 Broadway Blvd
Garland, TX 75043
Alta Spring Creek
6310 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044
The Boulders Apartments
6337 Duck Creek Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Berkshire Preserve
6221 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044
The Hendry Apartment Homes
1759 W Campbell Rd
Garland, TX 75044
Amberly Village
2735 N Garland Ave
Garland, TX 75040

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District