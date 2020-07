Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room pool

1 story in a great location close to beautiful Duck Creek Golf Course. This gorgeous house has a split floor plan,fresh paint, new wood floors, new black refrigerator, new updated shower in master. Large Family Room with Wet Bar, Large Master bedroom, Pool size Backyard and a Large Game room. ALL LAMINATE FLOORING, GRANITE COUNTER TOP, VERY SPACIOUS LAYOUT, BRAND NEW AIR CONDITIONER. This house is a must see!