Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

A Beautiful well maintained home that is very spacious with an open floor plan, beautiful vinyl flooring thru out home, new Paint with vaulted ceilings in the living room. All bedrooms have ample storage in their walk-in closets and the Master has its own built-in computer desk. This home has easy access to 635 which is helpful for commuting to work.